Body of Missing Gurugram Man Found in Ghaziabad Canal, Browsing History Shows Search for 'Suicide Points'

The decomposed body of a 33-year-old man, residing in Gurugram, was found in a canal in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The man, identified as Prince Rana, had gone missing from his home a week earlier. His body was discovered on January 22.

Prince, originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a project manager in Gurugram. He left home without informing his family on January 15 and left his mobile phone behind. His wife filed a missing person report the next day.

Search History Shows 'Suicide Points'

When Prince’s family checked his phone, they discovered that he had searched for "suicide points." This raised concerns among the family. Gurugram police had been searching for him for over a week.

Aadhaar Card Found in Wallet

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad police found his decomposed body near the Gangnahar canal and informed Gurugram police. Upon inspecting the body, they found a wallet with Prince’s Aadhaar card inside. His family identified the body as that of Prince.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddharth Gautam said that Prince was a resident of Sector 22 in Gurugram and had left his home on January 15. A missing person report was filed by his wife. The body was found on January 22 and has been sent for an autopsy. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to gather more details. The investigation is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.