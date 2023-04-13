Body of Nepali tourist found in stream in J&K's Ganderbal
Srinagar, April 13 The body of a Nepali tourist was recovered from a stream in J&K's Ganderbal district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Chabi Lal Vishwakarma, belonging to Karmali in Nepal.
