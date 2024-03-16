Boiler Explosion at Haryana's Rewari Factory Leaves Over 100 Injured

A massive explosion in a boiler at an auto parts manufacturing unit in Haryana's Rewari district has resulted in severe burn injuries to more than 100 people. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at the manufacturing unit situated in the Dharuhera industrial area of Rewari, creating a panic-like situation at the site.

According to reports, the injured individuals were swiftly transported to the Trauma Center of Rewari city and several other hospitals across Haryana for urgent medical attention. Among the injured, over 50 victims are believed to be from the same manufacturing unit, with approximately 40 individuals in critical condition undergoing treatment at the Trauma Center under the supervision of medical teams.

#WATCH | Haryana: Dr Surender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, says "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious… pic.twitter.com/r9BR27IlFR — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Dr. Surender Yadav, the Civil Surgeon of a government hospital in Rewari, confirmed the boiler explosion and the ensuing injuries, stating, "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals and sent ambulances to the factory. Several people have burn injuries, and around 40 individuals are injured, with one serious patient referred to Rohtak."

Authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with local police, fire department teams, and district administration teams rushing to the site to initiate a rescue operation. Additionally, a senior doctor from Rohtak PGIMS assured that necessary arrangements were being made at the Trauma Centre to ensure proper treatment for all victims.

The blast, which occurred at the Life-Long factory around 7 pm, prompted the dispatch of multiple fire engines and ambulances to the factory premises. Further details regarding the incident are awaited as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.