Bold steps by Modi govt in reviving Indian heritage, culture: Union Minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken bold steps to revive Indian heritage, religion, and culture.

He was speaking at the Shri Veerabhadreshwara Jayanti event organised by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Coordination Forum of Bengaluru at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday.

Joshi declared that those who chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Hindustan Ki Jai” are welcome to unite. Unlike some others, he said, they are not politicizing this. Preserving Sanatana Dharma and tradition, which aims for the welfare of all, remains the government’s goal, and it will not hesitate in its mission.

He highlighted that under PM Modi’s leadership, cultural rejuvenation efforts have been undertaken across the country, including initiatives at sites like Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal Ujjain, and Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple.

Joshi emphasized that Indian heritage and culture are necessary for global peace, harmony, and prosperity. The lofty principle of "Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu" (May all beings be happy) rooted in Sanatana Dharma and culture is what the world needs today.

India is the only country that propagates peace through religion, striving for the welfare of humanity. To preserve such a unique culture, the government has prioritized cultural revival, he said.

Joshi condemned those who, for political gains, want to eradicate Sanatan Dharma like a virus.

He warned that politics should not be played when it comes to preserving Indian Sanatan Dharma and culture.

Expressing concern, he said that attacks on Indian culture are coming not just from outside but also from within the country. Some people, driven by hatred, are attacking the Hindu society, nation, Sanatan Dharma, traditions, and culture.

He stated that some forces do not want India to rise and are making all attempts to destroy Sanatan Dharma and culture through societal fragmentation. He called for a united effort to counter these challenges.

Joshi dismissed the idea that India was not a unified nation before British rule, asserting that India has been culturally united for thousands of years, with ample evidence to support this claim.

He added that the government has introduced the "Ramayana Circuit" and is improving facilities for pilgrims to visit ancient temples, including railway connectivity across different parts of the country.

The event was graced by Niranjan Gurusiddha Rajayogi Swamiji of Hubballi’s Moorusavira Math, Jayashantalinaga Swamiji of Hire-Naganav Shantalingeshwar Math, Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri Math, and Shivlinga Murugha Rajendra Shivacharya Swamiji, the National President of the Shri Veerabhadreshwara Jayanti Committee.

Union Minister of State V. Somanna, MPs Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, B.Y. Vijayendra, Govind Karjol, and Sagar Khandre, among other dignitaries, were present at the event.

