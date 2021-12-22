Bollywood producer held for cheating, sent to police custody

Mumbai, Dec 22 Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi, arrested by Mumbai Police in a cheating case, has been sent to police custody till December 25.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Sanghvi, the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment, in a cheating case filed in 2018.

As per a complaint lodged with the EOW, the aggrieved party had three flats in a building in the posh Turner Road, Bandra West.

While one flat was leased out to a company in which Sanghvi was a director, the other two were given on lease to others.

Later, the complainant alleged that all the three flats were sold by the lessees, thus cheating him and approached the police for help.

The EOW lodged the FIR in 2018 and after investigations, finally arrested Sanghvi on Tuesday.

In the past, Sanghvi had been raided by the Enforcement Directorate in a bank loan default and money laundering case and previously by the Thane police in a cricket betting racket matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor