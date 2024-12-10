Bomb Blast Outside Club in Gurugram's Sector 29; NIA and Police Investigate Gangster Involvement (Watch Video)

A bomb blast rocked Gurugram’s Sector 29 on the evening of December 10, 2024, outside a popular club. Authorities confirmed that two country-made bombs were thrown in the area, with one of them exploding. The blast caused panic among visitors in the vicinity, although no casualties were reported at the time.

The Gurugram police, along with a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have launched a joint investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest that the attack could be linked to local gangster activities. Officials have cordoned off the area and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Haryana: A bomb blast occurred outside a club in Gurugram's Sector 29, where two country-made bombs were thrown, one of which exploded. An NIA team, along with Gurugram police, is investigating the incident due to suspected gangster involvement pic.twitter.com/PjcngT0RWF — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

Police sources revealed that the assailants likely targeted the club to settle scores, but further details are awaited as investigations continue. The explosive device used in the attack is suspected to be homemade, raising concerns over the accessibility of such weapons in the region.As the investigation progresses, authorities are also looking into possible connections to organized crime syndicates that have been active in the city. Meanwhile, security measures in Gurugram have been heightened, with additional police patrols being deployed in key areas.