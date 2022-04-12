Bomb explosion near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha'; one arrested

A bomb was hurled near Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda on Tuesday. According to latest reports, police have detained one person in connection with the incident. The bomb exploded just 15-18 feet away from Nitish Kumar. No one was injured in the blast.

Fifteen days ago, Nitish Kumar a youth punched him from behind. Nitish Kumar is on a state tour for the past few days. His meeting was held at Nalanda today. There was a bomb blast at the gathering. Nitish Kumar is safe and has left the venue after the incident.

On March 27, Nitish Kumar was punched in the back in Bakhtiyarpur, Patna.