Bomb found inside mystery bag in East Delhi's crowded Ghazipur Flower Market

Delhi Police, on Friday, recovered an explosive device (IED) in Ghazipur Flower Market "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said. The bomb was planted inside a leather bag that was reportedly lying abandoned in the crowded market.

#WATCH | Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) carries out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market pic.twitter.com/tV0PMYxSLF — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

The market in Ghazipur, which draws huge crowds, was cordoned off and a controlled explosion was carried out by the police. The police dug an eight-foot pit to carry out a controlled blast at the market located near the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The man who left the bag went to the market around 9.30 am on a scooty, ostensibly to buy flowers from one shop.The bag was spotted by other customers later and the flower seller called the police.