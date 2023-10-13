Bomb scare at Patna Junction railway station, search operation underway

Patna, Oct 13 There was a huge scare at the Patna Junction railway station on Friday after an unidentified person called the station manager about a bomb being planted at one of the platforms.

The station manager immediately swung into action and alerted GRP and RPF officials at the railway station.

The GRP officials initiated the search operation in and outside of the station premises by taking the help of sniffer dogs. The bomb squad was also called in case of any kind of explosive was detected.

"I received a phone call and the caller informed me that a bomb was planted at the Patna Junction. I immediately alerted GRP and RPF. The search operation is currently underway,” said Raju Kumar, station manager of Patna Junction.

The GRP and RPF was checking all luggage and bags of passengers with sniffer dogs and explosive detectors.

A similar threat call was received in Patna Junction on December 20, 2022 warning of an explosion at platform number 2 but was ultimately found to be a hoax call.

