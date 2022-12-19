Bomb scare near Raddison Blu in Paschim Vihar
By IANS | Published: December 19, 2022 10:42 AM 2022-12-19T10:42:08+5:30 2022-12-19T10:55:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 19 The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a bomb near Raddison Blu, a ...
New Delhi, Dec 19 The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a bomb near Raddison Blu, a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar on Monday morning.
A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off.
According to a senior police official, a digital lock has been recovered from the spot.
"We have cordoned off the entire area. We are trying to know what exactly it is," he said.
The call has sent a panic wave as a lot of school students use this way to reach their respective schools.
Police said that they were taking help of bomb disposal squad.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app