Bomb scare near Raddison Blu in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a bomb near Raddison Blu, a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar on Monday morning.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off.

According to a senior police official, a digital lock has been recovered from the spot.

"We have cordoned off the entire area. We are trying to know what exactly it is," he said.

The call has sent a panic wave as a lot of school students use this way to reach their respective schools.

Police said that they were taking help of bomb disposal squad.

