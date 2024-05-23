Bomb Threat in Bengaluru: Three Hotels Receive Threat Mails, Disposal Squad at Site

Three hotels in Karnataka's Bengaluru, including the reputed hotel The Oterra in the IT city received bomb threat mail. The emails were sent at around 2 am in the night and hotel staff immediately informed city police after checking e-mails in the moring.

Upon receiving the complaint, police and bomb squads reached the spot, and an investigation at The Oterra Hotel is underway.

Bengaluru | A bomb threat mail was sent to three reputed hotels including The Oterra in the city. Teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Oterra hotel: DCP South East Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

"Teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Oterra hotel," said DCP South East Bengaluru.

This bomb threat comes seven weeks after a private school in the Bengaluru Urban district received an email claiming that explosives had been planted under the school's desks and benches. The threat email was sent to the principal of Treamis School in Hulimangala. However, after hours of searching, the bomb threat was declared a hoax.