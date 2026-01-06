Bomb Threat In Gujarat: Several District Courts, Including Gujarat High Court, Receive Threats

Bomb threats were received at several district courts in Gujarat, including the high court, on Tuesday, January 6. Threat warning that they would blow up using powerful explosives like RDX, triggering panic and a massive security response, to Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bharuch and Anand district courts.

The Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court received threat emails, after which court proceedings were suspended. Judges, lawyers and others were safely evacuated from the building. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams and dog squads moved out of the court buildings and a search operation was launched.

A similar threat was received at the Gandhinagar Collector's office. The entire office premises were evacuated and police cordoned off the area while teams conducted thorough checks. Sniffer dogs of BDS were deployed to carry out searches at the premises. However, no suspicious object has been found in the preliminary investigation so far.

According to the details received, an email in English was received on the official mail IDs of the courts of Ahmedabad and Surat at around 2:00 am on Monday night. In this mail, a serious warning was given of blowing up the court building with explosives (RDX). This matter came to light early this morning when the court employees came on duty and checked the mail.

According to police sources quoted by Desh Gujarat, similar threats at the same time suggest the possibility of a major conspiracy. The Cyber Cell and intelligence agencies began investigations to trace the origin and sender of the messages.