Bomb Threat in NCR: DLF Mall of India and Ambience Mall Receive Threat Mail; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2024 02:21 PM2024-08-17T14:21:50+5:302024-08-17T14:23:27+5:30

Several malls in Noida and Gurugram, including DLF Mall of India and Ambience Mall, received bomb threats via email ...

Bomb Threat in NCR: DLF Mall of India and Ambience Mall Receive Threat Mail; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video) | Bomb Threat in NCR: DLF Mall of India and Ambience Mall Receive Threat Mail; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video)

Bomb Threat in NCR: DLF Mall of India and Ambience Mall Receive Threat Mail; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video)

Several malls in Noida and Gurugram, including DLF Mall of India and Ambience Mall, received bomb threats via email at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Following the threats, district administration initiated search operations at the affected malls. Mohit Sharma, Chief of the Civil Defence Team in Gurugram, stated that the police, dog squad, and civil defence team are actively engaged in the search.

A security mock drill was conducted at DLF Mall as part of the response. "These kinds of drills are carried out to check large areas and ensure safety," said DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh. Fire services, the dog squad, and police teams participated in the drill.

Ambience Mall in Gurugram was evacuated promptly after the threat was received. Bomb squad and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Open in app
Tags :NCRBomb Threat EmailDlf mallsNational newsBomb ThreatViral video