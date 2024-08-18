Bomb Threat in Rajasthan: Jaipur Hospitals Receive Threat Emails, Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed

Several hospitals, including C K Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, received bomb threat e-mails on Sunday morning, August 18. According to the news agency PTI report, the bomb disposal squad and local police reached the hospitals after receiving a call from the hospital authority.

VIDEO | Many hospitals in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threats. The hospitals got e-mails at 7 am in the morning. The hospitals which received bomb threats include CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately… pic.twitter.com/AjMGvj3mQC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2024

This come just a day after malls in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai received a threat email saying explosives were in Vashi's Inorbit Mall. Later, after the investigation, it was claimed to be a hoax, and no suspicious items or explosive devices were found from the mall's premises.