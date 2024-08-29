Bomb Threat in Tamil Nadu: Private School in Tiruchirappalli Receives Bomb Threat Email

A private school in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu received a bomb threat email on Thursday, August 29. According to the information, a school in Ramjinagar received a threatening email that explosion material was present on the school premises.

The Indian Public School in Ramjinagar received a threatening email on Thursday morning. Upon receiving the threats, local police and Trichy bomb squad personnel immediately arrived with sniffer dogs to search for the bomb. The school was forced to declare a holiday because of the bomb threat, which caused panic among students, teachers, and parents.

Heavy Polic Security at the School Gate