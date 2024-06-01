Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight 6E 5314 From Chennai to Mumbai; Makes Emergency Landing

On Saturday, an IndiGo flight with the designation 6E 5314 originating from Chennai to Mumbai was compelled to conduct an emergency landing at Mumbai's airport following a bomb threat.

Passengers were safely evacuated, and the aircraft is presently undergoing thorough inspection. Once all security measures are complete, the aircraft will be relocated to the terminal area.

IndiGo finds itself grappling with another bomb threat within a week's time. The recent incident marks the second such occurrence for the airline, following an earlier threat on May 28 aboard an IndiGo flight bound from Delhi to Varanasi. In response to the threat on Flight 6E2211, all passengers were swiftly evacuated through emergency exits, ensuring their safety, as confirmed by the airline in an official statement.

The airline reiterated its adherence to prescribed protocols, directing the affected aircraft to a remote bay under the guidance of airport security agencies. The flight carried a total of 174 adults and two children at the time of the incident.

