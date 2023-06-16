Bomb threat to explode Medanta hospital

Patna, June 16 An intense search was launched in JayPrabha Medanta hospital in the Kankarbagh area in Patna after Medanta, Gurugram received a call threatening to explode the medical facility, and it alerted its branches across the country.

The Gurugram's Medanta hospital received a threat call around 10 p.m. on Thursday to explode the hospital. Following that, Medanta hospital alerted all its other bracnhes in the country including the Medanta hospital, Patna.

Following the alert, a dog squad, bomb squad and ATS team reached the hospital and intensively searched in and outside of the hospital. After two hours of search, no suspicious object was found on the Medanta hospital premises.

"As soon as we received the alert, our bomb squad, dog squad and ATS team teached there. They carried out a thorough search in the hospital but nothing suspicious was found. Then our teams returned," said Ravi Shankar Singh, SHO of Kankarbagh, Patna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor