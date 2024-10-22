Bomb Threat to Schools: Several CRPF Schools, Including Delhi and Hyderabad, Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Across the Country

Multiple Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across the country received a hoax bomb threat email on Monday night, October 21. According to the news agency ANI, schools in Delhi and one in Hyderabad received a threat vi email circulated to their management.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person sent bomb threat emails to two private schools located at Chinnavedampatti and Saravanampatti in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, a mysterious blast took place near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The blast damaged the school wall and window paines of nearby vehicles and shops.

Delhi Fire Department received a call at around 7.50 am on Sunday morning regarding the blast. The firefighters rushed to the scene and found huge smoke. Later, Emergency services, including bomb squads and police personnel, were rushed to the spot near the CRPF school in Sector 14 to determine the cause of the blast.