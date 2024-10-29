Bomb Threats to Airlines: 32 Air India Flights Receive Fresh Threats

At least 32 Air India flights received bomb threats on Tuesday, according to reports from Times Now. This followed a similar incident on Monday, where seven flights to and from Kolkata were threatened via social media. In the past 15 days, more than 410 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers have faced hoax bomb threats, most of which originated from social media.

In response to the rising number of threats, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified security measures across the country. The NIA's cyber wing is currently conducting a comprehensive analysis of these calls to identify their motives and determine their authenticity.

During a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed concerns over the frequency of threats, saying ““Airlines are receiving threats. People who travel by plane are now afraid… An Air India flight received a threat on August 22, 2024. On September 1, 2024, the IndiGo flight going from Jabalpur to Hyderabad received a threat. On September 4, another Air India flight going from Delhi to Vishakhapatnam received a threat. On September 6, a Vistara airline flight received a threat. On October 15, 2024, another Air India flight received a threat. On October 17, 2024, Air Akasa, Air India, Spice Jet, and IndiGo flights received threats. On October 21, Air India, Vistara, Spice Jet, and IndiGo flights received threats.”

“Similarly, on October 24, another Air India received the threat and on October 27, the threat was given to bomb 50 flights. What is happening in this country?... Not only this, temples and schools are receiving threats as well,” he added.