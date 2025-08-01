Bombay HC gets fourth bench in Kolhapur, to be operational from Aug 18

Mumbai, Aug 1 Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday issued a gazette notification on the formation of its bench at Kolhapur which will come into effect from August 18.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 51 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 (No. 37 of 1956), and all other powers enabling me in this behalf, I Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, with the approval of the Governor of Maharashtra, appoint Kolhapur as a place at which Judges and Division Courts of the High Court may also sit, with effect from 18th August 2025," reads the notification signed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.

Currently, Bombay High Court has a bench in Mumbai - its principal seat, and two separate benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. A third bench of the High Court is at Goa. Now Kolhapur will be the fourth bench.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post on X said: “I am extremely delighted to inform that the Mumbai High Court has made arrangements for the administration of justice (Circuit Bench) at Kolhapur. The gazette regarding this has also been published, and it will come into effect from August 18, 2025. This arrangement will be for the six districts of Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

"This was a long-standing demand of the citizens of this region. The struggle for this went on for many years. They consistently met me regarding this issue. I had been pursuing this matter since I first became the Chief Minister. Finally, it has succeeded. The Mumbai High Court already had three benches at Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Goa. Now, this Circuit Bench will be added to them.”

He further said: "I wholeheartedly thank the Chief Justice of India, Hon. Justice Bhushan Gavai ji, and the Chief Justice of Maharashtra, Hon. Justice Alok Aradhe ji. This will undoubtedly provide significant assistance in making the administration of justice more efficient. Moreover, it will also save the time, effort, and money of the citizens. Heartfelt congratulations to the citizens and lawyers of the region!”

