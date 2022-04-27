Bombay HC grants interim relief from arrest to NCP leader Eknath Khadse's wife in Pune land scam case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief from arrest to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse till June 20 in connection with an alleged land deal in Pune, said her lawyer Advocate Mohan Tekavde.

The matter was listed before Justice Anuja Prabhudessai.

Last year in December, the High Court waived a pre-arrest interim bail condition of regular attendance before Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier the High Court had granted interim protection to former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse and had directed the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest him for a week within which he was to approach a special PMLA court for relief. He did and got relief from the special trial Judge.

His wife Mandakini Khadse had moved the High Court with a pre-arrest bail plea in the same Money laundering case over a 2016 Pune land deal matter with her counsel Mohan Tekavde and Swati Tekavde submitted before the High Court.

"She is a senior citizen and educated person residing with her family members. She is arraigned as an accused in the case lodged by ED in 2019. Her application listed a number of medical conditions she suffers pre suffered from," said Advocate Tekavde.

Mandakini Khadse said this is the only case against her and she has been cooperating with the investigations.

( With inputs from ANI )

