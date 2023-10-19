Bombing of Gaza Hospital 'unjustifiable', reiterate support for 2-state solution: Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 19 Congress on Thursday said that the bombings at the Gaza Hospital and residential areas as "unjustifiable and grave humanitarian tragedy" for which the perpetrators must be "held accountable".

In a statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, his party repeats its call for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza and urged all sides to abandon the path of "senseless violence and war" and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured.

He said that the indiscriminate bombing on the hospital in Gaza and residential areas resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives of innocent men, women and children is both "unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy for which the perpetrators must be held accountable".

He said that on October 8, the Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel.

"Also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it," Kharge said.

"The Congress reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation,” the Congress leader said.

The October 8 statement had not gone well with a section of the party leaders. Many had suggested that the party has not unequivocally pledged its support to the Palestinian people, which echoes Congress' original stand.

In its resolution during the Congress Working Committee on October 9, the Congress has said: "Finally, the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

"The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues, including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict," it added.

