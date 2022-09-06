Bommai decries politics over floods

Mysuru, Sep 6 With tempers flaring up over the havoc wreaked on Bengaluru by unprecedented rainfall, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for cutting down the political hyperbole on the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons at Mysuru on Tuesday, Bommai regretted that politics have shadowed the devastating impact of the rain and floods.

He observed that the current situation calls for everyone to work on war-footing unitedly as foul weather does not discriminate between political parties.

"All the tanks across the state are full and there has been record rainfall everywhere. We have launched a war in rain and need to face this challenge united. But it has become a habit to do politics over petty things" Bommai stated.

Bengaluru has suffered the brunt of the record rainfall levels registered in several decades. Copious rainfall since Sunday has literally brought life to a standstill in several parts of the city.

Over the past two days, the opposition Congress party and ruling BJP in the state, have been sparring over the collapse of civic infrastructure in the city.

The state government will provide Rs 300 crore to deal with rain which has been lashing across the state, the chief minister said.

