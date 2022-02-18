Book on PM Modi's leadership in India's fight against COVID-19 to be released today

A book highlighting leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's fight against COVID-19 in the past two years is set to be released on Friday.

The book titled "A Nation To Protect" is author Priyam Gandhi Mody's third book.

"I have gone ahead and named those persons in the media and political leaders who did not fail to question India its political leadership and also the intent of the government to protect its people," Priyam said while speaking about her book.

When asked why she chose "A Nation To Protect" title for the book, Priyam recalls, "I had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he did not get fed up of this and why his spirits did not go down despite the ups and downs including discouraging comments coming in from the various sections."

"PM Modi explain to me saying that looking at the situation then it was good to see people respond to his call for a 'janata curfew', banging utensils and stayed at home. The Prime Minister said that his inspiration came from the people of the nation and therefore it was a nation to protect that is from where I picked up the title of the book."

This book will be launched on Friday afternoon by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of other senior health ministry officials.

Mansukh Mandaviya is another name that prominently features in Priyam's book, especially with the role that he played as the Fertilisers Minister during the second wave of COVID-19 when India was grappling with supplies of essential medicines and Remedisvir.

( With inputs from ANI )

