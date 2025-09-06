Book released on life of former RSS chief Rajju Bhaiya in Malayalam as Sangh marks centenary

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates its centenary, the life story of former RSS chief Prof. Rajendra Singh, popularly known as Rajju Bhaiya, has been brought out in Malayalam for the first time.

The book, seen as a guide for swayamsevaks, reflects on his vision and principles that shaped the Sangh’s expansion across India.

Originally authored in Hindi by noted writer Dr Ratan Sharda under the title ‘Prof. Rajendra Singh: A Successful Journey of Life’, the work has been translated into Malayalam by senior RSS pracharak S. Sethumadhavan.

The first copy was released by RSS Sahsarkaryavah C.R. Mukunda, who handed it to Dakshina Kerala Pranth Sanghchalak Prof. M.S. Ramesan.

The edition has been published by Kurukshetra Prakashan. Kerala, which is among the states with the highest number of RSS shakhas, has been chosen as the launch pad for the Malayalam edition.

A chapter in the book focuses on strengthening the shakha system and attracting more participants, underscoring the organisation’s centenary goal of reaching villages yet untouched by the Sangh’s influence.

The book highlights five key principles that Rajju Bhaiya consistently emphasised for shakha functioning — ensuring strong attendance, nurturing a disciplined cadre, imparting cultural values to the youth, maintaining direct contact with households, and fostering selfless affection through collective activities.

These, he believed, were the foundation of effective nation-building. Beyond organisational matters, Rajju Bhaiya’s thoughts on the economy and politics found space in the book.

He cautioned against over-reliance on multinational corporations, urging Indian entrepreneurs to maintain quality and affordability to win public support.

Politically, he encouraged leaders to work across ideological lines for national interest, while personally maintaining a distance from active politics.

Rajju Bhaiya was also the first RSS chief to travel abroad, visiting nearly 40 countries to strengthen overseas Indian organisations.

His final trip to Japan focused on building Hindu-Buddhist cooperation, which he argued could benefit not only India and Japan but the wider world.

With personal insights from current RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who worked closely with Rajju Bhaiya during the Emergency, the book offers both - historical perspective and a vision for the Sangh’s role in a changing global order.

