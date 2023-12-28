Booking for Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Aarti Pass’ Begins: Know How To Book, Aarti Timings, and Key Details

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Temple is set to take place on January 22, 2024. Spanning seven days, the ceremony will commence on January 16. In anticipation of this grand event, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has initiated the booking process for 'aarti' passes, available through both online and offline channels.

There are three types of aartis conducted throughout the day, and devotees can choose any one from the list:

6:30 am: Shringar Aarti

12 pm: Bhog Aarti

7:30 pm: Sandhya Aarti

Attendance at these aartis is exclusively restricted to pass holders. Dhruvesh Mishra, the 'Aarti pass' section manager, emphasized that currently, only thirty individuals are allowed to attend each aarti, citing security concerns. He mentioned that this number could be adjusted based on the evolving situation and the number of devotees. The service is provided free of cost.

To make an online booking for an 'Aarti pass,' devotees can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra: srjbtkshetra.org. Log in using OTP. On the homepage, click on the 'Aarti' section. Select the date and type of aarti you wish to attend. Enter the required details, such as devotee name, address, photo, mobile number, etc. On your visit to the temple, collect the passes from the counter and proceed to the 'aarti.'

Regarding the documents needed for obtaining 'aarti' passes, Mishra stated, "Only four documents are admissible for generating the aarti pass: Aadhar card, voter ID, driving licence, and passport. Devotees are required to carry just one of these documents, which they can show to the officials after receiving their aarti passes."

Important instructions for devotees: