Boost for ‘Make in India, Make for World’ vision as GRSE lays keel of first export MPV for Germany

Kolkata, Oct 16 In a step that aligns with the government's "Make in India, Make For the World" initiative, defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd laid the keel for the first vessel of Multipurpose Vessel (MPV) project being executed by it for Germany’s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG in Kolkata on Thursday.

This project marks GRSE's first major export order for MPVs, highlighting the shipyard's expanding footprint in the global commercial shipbuilding market.

Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), director (shipbuilding), GRSE, was present at the occasion where Jonas Meinhard, managing director of Carsten Rehder, was the chief guest.

"This milestone marks the beginning of a significant collaboration, combining innovation, precision, and craftsmanship to deliver a modern series of high-performance Multi Purpose Vessels under the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series, a collaborative project between GRSE and Carsten Rehder, Germany," GRSE said in a statement.

The initial contract for four vessels was signed on June 22, 2024, followed by subsequent agreements bringing the total order to twelve vessels. The final contracts, including for the ninth to twelfth vessels, were signed on September 19, 2025.

Each MPV is designed with an overall length of 120 metres and a beam of 17 metres, with a draught of 5.85 metres.

With a capacity to carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo, these vessels are equipped with a single, large cargo hold designed for bulk, general and project cargoes.

An innovative feature is the capability to carry containers on hatch covers and multiple large windmill blades on deck – enhancing flexibility in cargo handling.

The project is being developed in close collaboration with German firms, including F.H. Bertling, ForestWave Navigation/Schulte & Bruns, and Delft Shipping. Technical design expertise has been provided by M/s SEDS, in partnership with GRSE, and these ships shall be certified by the classification society DNV.

--IANS

jayanta/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor