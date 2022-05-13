Booster dose should be same vaccine as first and second dose

To protect against coronavirus, you may need to take a booster dose from the same company from which you have been vaccinated. This is because the government is yet to consider mixing two different vaccines. In fact, the government may make such a decision based on a study by CMC Vellore. The main reason for this is that even after mixing vaccines for booster doses, the results did not show consistency. According to sources on Thursday, after initially taking a dose of Covaxin, a booster dose of Covihield has shown increase in antibodies by 6 to 10 times.

This was stated last week by the Corona Working Group of NTAGI, which is reviewing the study of Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore. According to an official source, after taking two doses of Covishield, a booster dose of Covaxin would not have been effective. Also, the challenges facing the program will be discussed at a meeting of NTAGI's standing technical subcommittee for a final recommendation, the sources said.

Mixing of covid vaccines are not currently allowed in the country. That is, people who have taken two doses of the corona vaccine will have to take a booster dose of the same vaccine. In addition, the last four Merozi Biologicals have filed an application with the Drug Enforcement Administration of India seeking permission for emergency use of their Corbevax vaccine as a booster dose for those who have taken either Covishield or Covaxin.