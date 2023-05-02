Boundary dispute case not related to Karnataka elections, says Prithviraj Chavan

Maharashtra's former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute case was pending trial in the Supreme Court and cannot be related to the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, Prithviraj Chavan, the star campaigner of Congress said he would appeal to the Marathi-speaking voters to support Congress. The boundary dispute case is pending in the apex court and would take its own course and cannot be related to the Assembly election.

According to Chavan, he will campaign in the Assembly constituencies as requested by the KPCC and District Congress Committee, and he has not yet decided on any specific constituencies.

Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled all the promises made in the election manifesto and promises made for the 2023 election manifesto too would be fulfilled. People were aware of the works of Congress and would vote for it, he said.

Chavan criticized the BJP, stating that they have been using investigative agencies to blackmail opposition party leaders. It has become a common practice for the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, and CBI to conduct raids and interrogate those who do not join them, while those who do join are exonerated.