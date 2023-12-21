Boxer Vijender Singh Drops Cryptic Tweet, Says ‘Goodbye to Politics’

Olympic medalist Vijender Singh Beniwal, who joined the Indian National Congress in 2019, has decided to quit politics. He made this unexpected announcement on a social media platform through a cryptic post. He wrote posted a tweet on platform x saying," Goodbye Politics."

राजनीति को राम राम भाई 😎 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 20, 2023

In 2019 when he entered politics, Vijender expressed his happiness saying, "In more than 20 yrs of my career in boxing i have always made my country proud in the ring. Now it's time to do something for my countrymen & serve them. I would like to accept this opportunity & thank @INCIndia party @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji for this responsibility," Vijender had said in his post in 2019, at the time of joining politics."

In more than 20 yrs of my career in boxing i have always made my country proud in the ring. Now its time to do something for my countrymen & serve them. I would like to accept this opportunity & thank @INCIndia party @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji for this responsibility — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 22, 2019

Vijender Singh ran elections for South Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Despite losing the election, the boxer remained connected with the party. However, he has now decided to bid farewell to politics.