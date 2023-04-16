Boy killed, 2 injured after unexploded shell goes off in Kargil
By IANS | Published: April 16, 2023 08:57 PM 2023-04-16T20:57:03+5:30 2023-04-16T21:15:08+5:30
Srinagar, April 16 A boy was killed and 2 other persons injured in Ladakh's Kargil district when an old unexploded shell went off on Sunday, police said, denying any blast near the airport.
Police said that the shell went off in a field in the afternoon.
