Boys outshine girls in Class 10 board exam in Assam

Guwahati, April 20 Boys have outshined girls this time in the Class 10th board examination, results of which were announced by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) on Saturday.

The pass percentage of boys is 77.3 per cent, while 74.4 per cent of the female candidates passed the class 10th board exam. Among the transgender candidates, 80 per cent of them successfully passed the examination.

The passing percentage of students this time stood at 75.7 per cent, more than 3 per cent increase from the previous year.

Over 4 lakh students appeared in the class 10th board examination in Assam this year. Out of the 4,25,966 candidates who registered for the examination, 6,888 were absent, 361 had their results withheld, and 61 were expelled.

1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls, and 10 transgender students -- appeared for the exam.

With a final score of 593 out of 600, Anurag Doloi of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat topped the list of successful candidates.

Meanwhile, Jharna Saikia from Biswanath, Manash Pratim Saikia from Majuli, Bendanta Choudhury from Barpeta, and Devashree Kashyap from Nagaon secured the top five candidates list following Anurag Doloi.

6,392 candidates received a distinction mark, furthermore, 20,552 candidates got star marks.

First-division marks were obtained by at least 1,05,873 students, including those with distinction and star marks. 60,680 pupils received a third-division score, compared to 1,50,764 students who received a second-division.

A total of 1,93,159 students got letter marks, the highest number came in social science.

The top three districts with the highest pass percentage were Chirang at 91.2 per cent, followed by Nalbari at 88.1 per cent and Baksa at 88.9 per cent.

Udalguri district had the lowest pass percentage with 60.9 percent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor