BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022, check important exam day guidelines

Bihar Public Service Commission recently issued an important notice for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022. The BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be going to hold on 8th May. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the latest details on the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice, candidates who are going to appear for the exam have to reach the exam center 1 hour before the exam time. Any candidate who reaches the exam center after commencing the exam will not be allowed to enter the exam center.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile, Bluetooth, wifi gadget, electronic pen, pager, or smartwatch along with any electronic items to the exam hall. Whitener/ Blade/ Eraser is strictly prohibited. Only a wristwatch is allowed for candidates.

OMR sheet should be neat and clean. Before writing the exam candidates are instructed to read all the guidelines and important notes which are mentioned on the admit card and OMR sheet.