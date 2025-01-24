BPSC exam controller defends commission amid criticism over question paper standards

Patna, Jan 24 The Examination Controller of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Rajesh Kumar, addressed allegations and criticism concerning the standard of the question paper in the 70th Preliminary Test (PT) examination.

Kumar refuted claims that the examination questions were subpar and clarified key details regarding the test and its results.

"The so-called experts, teachers, and coaching operators had criticised the commission, alleging that the questions in the 70th PT examination were of a 'peon level' standard. I want to say that only one candidate scored more than 120 marks out of 150 questions. The number of candidates who scored between 100 and 119 marks was 1,180. These statistics indicate a competitive and challenging examination process," Kumar said.

He emphasised the BPSC's commitment to maintaining high standards in its examination process.

He suggested that criticism from certain quarters was unwarranted and aimed at defaming the commission. Kumar presented detailed data to counter the criticism and urged candidates to focus on the upcoming mains examination.

He said 21,581 candidates qualified for the mains examination out of 3,28,990 who appeared in the prelims. The general category cut off was 91 marks, consistent with the 68th and 69th exams.

Besides, 6,344 candidates have scored between 90 and 100 marks. 29164 candidates scored between 75 and 89 marks. A staggering 2,03,358 candidates failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks.

For the general category: 40 per cent (60 marks) – 42,615 candidates failed to achieve this. Backward Class Men: 36.5 per cent (54.75 marks) – 27,691 candidates fell short. Extremely Backward Class Men: 34 per cent (51 marks) – 27,055 candidates failed and SC/ST, Women, Divyang: 32 per cent (48 marks) – 1,05,997 candidates could not achieve this score.

"If the question papers were of a low standard, such a high failure rate would not have occurred, particularly among those unable to meet even the minimum qualifying marks,” Kumar said.

He said 14 candidates had approached the Patna High Court to cancel the examination and only 3 candidates passed the prelims.

He also urged candidates to reflect on the difficulty level instead of spreading baseless allegations.

Satya Prakash Sharma, Secretary of BPSC, reiterated the commission’s commitment to transparency.

"The OMR sheets and answer keys are uploaded for candidates to verify their marks. He also confirmed that the current result is provisional as the matter is underway in court,” Sharma said.

He warned candidates against being misled by rumours and assured them of the commission's fair practices.

