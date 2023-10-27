BPSC issues notification for second phase of teachers' recruitment

Patna, Oct 27 The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday issued a notification for the second phase of teachers' recruitment in the state.

With this, the candidates who have passed B-Ed examination have a chance to become government teachers in Bihar.

The notification has been issued for Classes 6 to 12. The candidates can apply between November 3 and 14, while the examinations will be held from December 7 to 10.

B-Ed candidates had applied for the first round of recruitment for primary teachers' posts (Classes 1 to 5) in August this year, but a decision of the Supreme Court came after that notification which disqualified them for the posts.

Sources said that around 70,000 posts are up for grabs in the second phase of recruitment. Around 48,000 posts in the first phase, which are still vacant, will be added to it.

