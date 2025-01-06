BPSC Protest: Patna Police Detain Prashant Kishor Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike, Vacates Gandhi Maidan

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained by Patna Police early Monday while on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding action over the alleged BPSC exam paper leak.

Additionally, Patna Police cleared the protest site at Gandhi Maidan, where Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was observing a fast-unto-death alongside protestors. Police also conducted vehicle checks in the area. Kishor began the hunger strike on January 2 in solidarity with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam over alleged irregularities.

He was escorted into an ambulance by the police. Before his detention, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor announced that the party would file a petition in the High Court on January 7 regarding the alleged BPSC irregularities.

#WATCH | Bihar | A clash broke out between Patna Police and supporters of Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor



Prashant Kishor who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, was detained by the police pic.twitter.com/2RwVVtYcYU — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

"It is not a matter of decision for us whether we will continue this (protest) or not. We will continue doing what we are doing now, there will be no change in it...We (Jan Suraaj Party) will file a petition in the High Court on the 7th," said Prashant Kishor.

Earlier on Sunday, Prashant Kishor joined protesting students at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and urged Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to take charge of the protest, calling him a "tall" leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP). Kishor's comments were in response to remarks made by the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, where he suggested that Yadav, as the LoP, should have led the protest rather than him.

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.