BPSC protests: Chirag Paswan meets Governor, assures justice to exam aspirants

Patna, Jan 10 Amid Bihar Public Service Commission protests in the state, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan met with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday and assured justice to examination aspirants.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Union Minister Paswan assured that the NDA government in Bihar, led by Nitish Kumar, is committed to ensuring justice for candidates and incorporating suggestions to resolve the issue.

The BPSC examination held on December 13, last year, at 912 centres state-wide faced allegations of malpractice following "irregularities" at the Bapu Centre in Kumhrar, Patna.

In response, the BPSC cancelled the examination for the said centre and conducted a re-exam on January 4.

However, agitating candidates are calling for the cancellation of the examination across all 912 centres, alleging systemic flaws.

A group of candidates filed a petition in Patna High Court on Thursday and its next hearing is scheduled for January 15.

Earlier, Patna Police resorted to lathi-charges three times against protesting candidates, escalating tensions and public outcry.

Political leaders from various parties, including RJD, Jan Suraaj Party, CPI-ML, and independent MLA Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav), have extended support for the agitating candidates.

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has been on a hunger strike since January 2. He was recently hospitalised at Medanta due to deteriorating health. Kishor's party has also filed a petition in the High Court demanding the cancellation of the examination.

The issue has become a hot potato, with ruling and opposition parties clashing over the government's handling of the situation.

The outcome of the January 15 High Court hearing and subsequent government actions will be pivotal in addressing the grievances and restoring confidence in the examination process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor