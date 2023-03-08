Brahmapuram fire: Smoke issue will be resolved in next 2 days, says Collector

Ernakulam District Collector, Renu Raj, on Tuesday said that the fire incident that occured at Brahmapuram Waste Plant on March 2 will be resolved in the next two days.

"Firefighting operations are continuing in full swing. Measures are being taken to extinguish the ongoing smoke. At present, 30 fire force units and 12 Hitachis are being used to stir the garbage dump and pour water into it," Renu Raj said.

Raj said that the Navy and Air Force helicopters have been deployed to pour water down to extinguish the fire completely at Brahmapuram waste plant which occured on Thursday.

"Staff from nearby districts are also participating in these activities. The smoke issue can be resolved within the next two days," Renu Raj said.

Officials said that a medical camp was also organised at Brahmapuram to check up on the health of fire and rescue officials and other persons who are at the spot.

The fire occurred on March 2 and it is still not been extinguished completely. Indian Navy's helicopters with fire and rescue officials are operating at Brahmapuram to douse the fire now.

Airforce's MI 17 V5 helicopter also joined operations on March 7.

"Experts from the health sector are checking whether this smoke can cause health problems. But diseases caused by smoke have not been detected much. Similarly, no irregular increase in the number of patients arriving at the hospital was found. However, the elderly, children below 12 years of age and those with asthma should be cautious," Renu Raj advised.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Ernakulam Collector and Pollution Control Board Chairman to physically appear before the Court on March 8 on the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

It also directed the Pollution Control Board to inform the measures taken over the fire incidents happening every year at the waste plant.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor