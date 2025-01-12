Brandon Dale Biggs Predicts Earthquake Of Magnitude 10 on Richter Scale May Kill Thousands of People Across US

A few months ago, Oklahoma clergyman Brandon Dale Biggs made headlines when he predicted an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Astonishingly, his prediction came true. During a speech before the US presidential election, a bullet reportedly grazed Trump’s ear. Now, the same clergyman has issued another alarming prediction that could leave many in fear. According to a report by Metro, Biggs has warned of an impending apocalypse.

Brandon Dale Biggs claims that God showed him a vision of a massive 10.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that could affect thousands of people across the United States. He alleges that the New Madrid Fault Line will be the epicenter of this catastrophic earthquake, which will impact states like Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois. Biggs predicts widespread destruction, with countless deaths and homes collapsing instantly. He also foretells that the earthquake will be so powerful that it could alter the course of the Mississippi River.

Also Read | 646 aftershocks detected after 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal-Tibet border region.

For context, the largest earthquake ever recorded occurred on May 22, 1960, in Chile. It had a magnitude of 9.5 and caused catastrophic damage, with tsunamis wreaking havoc across southern Chile, the Hawaiian Islands, Japan, the Philippines, eastern New Zealand, and southeastern Australia. However, in terms of fatalities, the deadliest earthquake occurred in China in 1556, claiming the lives of approximately 830,000 people.

Biggs’ prediction has sparked widespread skepticism. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has stated that earthquakes with a magnitude of 10.0 or higher are highly unlikely. The magnitude of an earthquake depends on the length of the fault on which it occurs, and currently, no fault on Earth is large enough to generate an earthquake of this magnitude.

Interestingly, Biggs is not alone in predicting a major disaster. Prophets like Baba Vanga and Nostradamus have also foreseen a significant global catastrophe in 2025. If such predictions come to pass, they could pose a severe threat to humanity.