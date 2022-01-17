'Brands increasingly self-aware of need for an authentic voice'
New Delhi, Jan 17 Beginning her career in Paris, refining her skills in New York, where she founded a hugely successful branding agency, Srimoyi Bhattacharya always wanted to move to India. On doing so in 2007 realised that the role of a publicist was still a nascent function and is today happy to note that brands "are increasingly self-aware of the importance of an authentic voice".
"Terms like body-positivity, inclusivity or sustainability may have become buzz words now, but conveying a brand value has become part and parcel of branding. It has become important to be in touch with the zeitgeist, to have a pulse of the market, of societal changes have an intuitive approach of white space backed by solid research, and you will have a future-proof vision," Bhattacharya, the founder of Peepul Consulting, who is now settled in a 110-year-old mansion in the picturesque Goa village of Olaulim, told in an interview of her debut book "Pitch Perfect"
