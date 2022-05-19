Breaking! All papers of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam leaked

Recently one of the Rajasthan Police recruitment exams was canceled over an alleged leak of question paper, now MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday claimed that all papers had been leaked. He blamed the agency organizing the examinations responsible for the leak of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022. He also demanded a CBI investigation in this matter.

“All the exam papers of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022 have been leaked. Bhuvnesh Bhargava, Head of TCS Company, Rajasthan is solely responsible for it," Meena said. “This company has experience in conducting online examinations only," he added.

According to the reports, eight people including an assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police, have been arrested in the paper leak case. A screenshot of the paper was leaked from the exam center shortly before the second shift of paper on May 14.

The paper of this shift will be conducted again. “When the government has RPSC, Subordinate Board for organizing such exams then what is the justification for giving contract to a private company for taking the examination," Meena said.

“The government earned a huge amount from this agency by robbing the youth of the state," he added. “I request the government not to play with the future of the youth," he said.