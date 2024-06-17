Breaking: Rahul Gandhi To Keep Raebareli Seat, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will keep his Raebareli seat out of the two seats he has won. His sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest from the Wayanad seat Rahul is vacating. The announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a press interaction on Monday evening, along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says "We have decided that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight elections from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat..." pic.twitter.com/5o5IrpEwbU — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024