Breaking: SC To Hear Tomorrow Petition Seeking To Cancel NEET-UG 2024 Over Malpractice Allegations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 10, 2024 08:34 PM2024-06-10T20:34:43+5:302024-06-10T20:38:08+5:30
The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow a petition seeking to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam following an alleged paper leak. A vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, will preside over the matter.
This is breaking news, more details awaited...