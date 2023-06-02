BRICS an established feature of global landscape, says Jaishankar

New Delhi, June 2 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday that the BRICS forum is no longer an "alternative", but an established feature of the global landscape.

In his address at the "Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers" meeting in Cape Town, he said: "BRICS is not only an expression of multipolarity but of the many and diverse ways of meeting international challenges."

Jaishankar said that focus of BRICS is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core.

"Creating resilient and reliable supply chains are central to ensuring that no one is left behind," he pointed out.

The minister further welcomed the opportunity as a demonstration of a larger convergence on contemporary issues.

"The message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism. The Friends of BRICS strongly supports UNSC reform," he added.



ans/vd

