British envoy engages with differently-abled cricketers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 4 British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett on Sunday engaged with differently-abled cricketers of Chandigarh.

The event took place at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.

Rowett joined the cricket team in a friendly match despite adverse weather conditions. Undeterred by rain, she commended the team’s unwavering spirit and passion for the sport, expressing her admiration on Twitter for their resilience and enthusiasm.

Lakhbinder Singh, who represents India in T-20 international matches, introduced Rowett to the team.

Rowett thanked cricket coach Surinder Singh and the management of St Stephen's School for the opportunity to visit their cricket academy and interact with the players.

She also took the time to meet with young cricketers, expressing excitement at their potential and wishing them success in their cricketing endeavours.

