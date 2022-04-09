BRO Recruitment 2022: 302 vacancies available apply fast, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 9, 2022 12:43 PM2022-04-09T12:43:44+5:302022-04-09T12:44:07+5:30
Border Roads Organisation, BRO has released applications for MTS posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BRO on bro.gov.in. This recruitment drive has 302 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts
Multi-Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts
Other Details
Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, and other allowances will be paid by Govt of India rules in force. For more details check bro.gov.in.