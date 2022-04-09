BRO Recruitment 2022: 302 vacancies available apply fast, check details

Border Roads Organisation, BRO has released applications for MTS posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BRO on bro.gov.in. This recruitment drive has 302 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts

Multi-Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts

Other Details

Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, and other allowances will be paid by Govt of India rules in force. For more details check bro.gov.in.