BRS chapter will close after June 5, says Telangana minister

Hyderabad, May 23 Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chapter will come to a close after June 5.

Predicting a crushing defeat for BRS in Lok Sabha elections, he remarked that after the declaration of results, the BRS would crumble like the Medigadda barrage.

He also cautioned the BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao against using abusive language against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

He reminded the BRS leader that while Revanth Reddy became a leader by winning his first election as an independent candidate, he came into politics because of his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Congress leader alleged that after looting the wealth of Telangana, the KCR family moved to Delhi. He was referring to the arrest of the BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Venkat Reddy mentioned that 8,000 page charge sheet was filed against Kavitha and asked if this could have been filed without any corruption allegations.

The minister slammed the previous BRS government for handing over empty coffers to the Congress government.

The minister claimed that the Congress government is implementing the election promises in the order of priority. He said the government paid Rs.1,500 crore as compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm.

He alleged that the BRS offices were constructed in districts without the permission of the concerned municipalities.

Venkat Reddy said though as per rules government hospital buildings can’t have more than 14 floors, the hospital in LB Nagar was constructed without the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

He recalled that they had demanded the previous government to declare ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ song of Ande Sri as the state song but it ignored the demand.

He said that the BRS government also neglected the demand for naming an auditorium after Telangana poet Kaloji Narayan Rao.

