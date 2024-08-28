BRS Leader K Kavitha, Brother K T Rama Rao and Public Representatives Depart Delhi for Hyderabad (Watch Video)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, along with her brother K.T. Rama Rao and other public representatives, departed from Delhi for Hyderabad on Wednesday. BRS party workers put up posters along the airport highway to welcome Kavitha, who is expected to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly.

Watch: BRS leader K. Kavitha, along with her brother K.T. Rama Rao and other public representatives, departed from Delhi for Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/VBCXSuJQNs — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2024

VIDEO | Flex boards welcoming BRS leader K Kavitha (@RaoKavitha) installed in Hyderabad.



Kavitha walked out of Tihar Jail yesterday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in cases filed by CBI and ED against her in connection with the alleged excise policy case.… pic.twitter.com/GKKfoZs9i7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2024

Watch: BRS leader K. Kavitha, along with her brother K.T. Rama Rao and other public representatives, departed from Delhi for Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/VBCXSuJQNs — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2024

Read Also | KTR slams Congress for alleging BRS-BJP collusion after bail to Kavitha

Kavitha was released from Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening following a Supreme Court ruling granting her bail in both corruption and money laundering cases. She had been in custody since March, first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 at her Hyderabad residence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently arrested her from Tihar Jail on April 11. The Supreme Court’s decision overturned a July 1 ruling by the Delhi High Court that had denied her bail.

Following her release, Kavitha vowed to "return with interest" to those who she believes wronged her family. She claimed her arrest was politically motivated and asserted her innocence.

Upon her release, Kavitha had an emotional reunion with her family and expressed gratitude to her supporters. She promised to intensify her efforts towards public welfare. BRS workers celebrated her return with a rousing welcome outside the jail.