BRS-led Telangana govt has no interest in sportspersons, says Congress leader VH Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 : Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Sunday hit out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led Telangana government and said that they are not taking any interest in sports or sportspersons.

The Congress leader that India won the Thomas Cup for the first time defeating various countries but the Telangana government did not give any cash prize to the Telugu boy, Panjala Vishnuvardhan Goud who was part of the Indian team.

"BRS led Telangana government is not showing any interest in sports or sportspersons. Thomas Cup is a prestigious cup in Badminton. It was conducted in Bangkok in 2022. India had won the Thomas Cup for the first time defeating other countries like Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia. In the competition a boy from Hyderabad, Panjala Vishnuvardhan Goud also participated," Rao said while talking to ANI.

"The Prime Minister had congratulated all the team members. Unfortunately, Telangana government did not give any cash prize to the Telugu boy. In Orissa, a boy played for Thomas Cup and was given Rs 10 lakhs. But here, not a single rupee was given. This is the attitude of the BRS government," he added.

He also mentioned a sports event conducted in Gujarat and said that around 25 to 30 boys from Telangana participated in various games but not a single cash award was given.

The Congress leader said, "Similarly, another national sports event was conducted in Gujarat. Around 25 to 30 boys from Telangana participated in various games there. As part of Dashabdi Utsavalu (10 years celebrations), the Telangana government organised a day for sports but not a single cash award was given."

He said that the state government has no money for sports and demanded cash prizes for the sportspersons.

"They have no money for sports but they have money for everything else. Ahead of elections, they have started to given BC bandhu of Rs 1 lakh. We demand that the sportspersons should be honoured and given cash awards," he said.

The Congress leader also mentioned LB Stadium and said that the stadium was started for sports but due to the functions of Ramzan and Christmas that was organised there, sportsmen face trouble in practicing.

"LB Stadium was started for sports. Many big shows, functions for Ramzan and Christmas is organised here. The ground is not even cleaned after the events. It causes lot of trouble of the sportsmen who come to practice here," Rao said.

"I request the Chief minister to allot a land near the Outer Ring Road for such events and not trouble the sportspersons. If government does not taking it seriously, I will sit on hunger strike. The sportspersons used to get government jobs earlier but now they are not getting the jobs," he added.

"The government is building police commissioner office, collectorate and other building in every districts. We demand the government to allot sports grounds in all districts so that children can play and grow. The government is not showing interest in sports," the Congress leader said further.

