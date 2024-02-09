BRS legislators arrive in autorickshaws to attend Budget session

Hyderabad, Feb 9 Legislators of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) arrived in autorickshaws to attend the Budget session of the state legislature on Friday.

Members of the Assembly and Council belonging to the main opposition party travelled in three-wheelers to reach the Assembly building to draw the government's attention to problems faced by autorickshaw drivers due to implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme under which women are allowed to travel free in TSRTC buses.

The MLAs and MLCs were carrying placards demanding the government to come to the rescue of autorickshaw drivers.

After reaching the Assembly in a three-wheeler from MLA Quarters, former minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao told media persons that 6.5 lakh autorickshaw drivers were literally on roads due to the Congress government’s scheme.

He demanded that the government provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to autorickshaw drivers.

The BRS legislators also demanded Rs.15 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of autorickshaw drivers who committed suicide after implementation of the scheme.

There was tension at the Assembly gate as BRS legislators were prevented by security personnel from entering the Assembly building with placards. This led to an argument between both sides.

The MLAs and MLCs attended the session wearing black scarves to show solidarity with autorickshaw drivers.

Earlier, the BRS MLAs staged a protest at MLA Quarters Hyderguda. They raised slogans, demanding the government to allocate funds in the State Budget for autorickshaw drivers.

